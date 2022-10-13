Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | Daikin, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) System Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system is a type of air-conditioning system that uses refrigerant as a cooling and heating medium. The refrigerant is circulated in a closed loop between the indoor and outdoor units. The VRF system has a compressor that controls the flow of refrigerant and a heat exchanger that transfers heat between the refrigerant and the air. The VRF system is more efficient than traditional air-conditioning systems because it can maintain a comfortable indoor environment while using less energy.

Key Trends:

The key trends in variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system technology are energy efficiency, flexibility, and reliability. This increase in efficiency is due to the use of inverters in VRF compressors, which allow the compressors to operate at variable speeds and adjust capacity to match the load. This results in lower energy consumption and reduced operating costs.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system market are:

1. Increasing adoption of VRF systems in commercial and residential applications: VRF systems are increasingly being adopted in commercial and residential applications owing to their energy efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.

2. Stringent government regulations regarding energy efficiency: Government regulations regarding energy efficiency are becoming more stringent, which is driving the adoption of VRF systems.

Key Market Segments:

The variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system market bifurcated on the basis of component, type, application, and region. On the basis of component, it is segmented into outdoor units, indoor units, and control systems & accessories. By type, it is divided into heat pump systems and heat recovery systems. By application, it is analyzed across commercial, residential, and others. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The variable refrigerant flow (VRF) system market report includes players such as Daikin, Toshiba, Mitsubishi Electric, Midea Group, Johnson Controls, LG Electronics , Lennox International Inc., United Technologies Corp., Ingersoll Rand PLC, Fujitsu General Corp.

