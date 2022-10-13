Rotary Lobe Pump Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Alfa Laval, Börger, GEA Group

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Global Rotary Lobe Pump Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Rotary Lobe Pump Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A rotary lobe pump is a type of positive displacement pump that uses two or more rotors with curved blades or lobes, to trap and move fluid by rotation. The rotors mesh together as they rotate, drawing fluid into the pump and forcing it out of the discharge port. As the lobes rotate, they create a series of chambers that increase in volume as they move towards the discharge port. This increase in volume causes the fluid to flow out of the pump.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in rotary lobe pump technology.

One is the development of more efficient and durable pumps. This has led to the creation of new materials and designs that are more resistant to wear and tear.

Another trend is the miniaturization of rotary lobe pumps. This has led to the creation of smaller, more compact pumps that are ideal for use in confined spaces.

Key Drivers:

Some of the key drivers of the Rotary Lobe Pump market are the increasing demand for hygienic products, the need for efficient and reliable pumps, and the growing food and beverage industry. Rotary lobe pumps are commonly used in the food and beverage industry because they can handle viscous and abrasive liquids without damaging the product.

Market Segments:

The rotary lobe pump market is segmented by product type, application, and region. By product type, the market is classified into single-lobe, bi-lobe, tri-lobe, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into industrial, agriculture, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global rotary lobe pump market includes players such as Alfa Laval, Börger, GEA Group, Wright Flow Technologies, Megator, Xylem, Cascon, Bonve, Wastecorp Pumps, LobePro, and others.

