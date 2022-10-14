X-Ray Detectors Market is expected to reach USD 6.1 billion by 2031 | Varex Imaging Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Canon (Japan)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global X-Ray Detectors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on X-Ray Detectors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global X-ray detectors market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 6.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

X-ray is a type of high-energy electromagnetic radiation that can pass through most objects, including the human body. Among the many applications of X-rays, including veterinary, medical, dental, industrial, and security, medical imaging is the most widely used to create images of tissues and structures inside the body. An X-ray beam is passed through the body for medical imaging, where a portion of the X-rays are either absorbed or scattered by internal structures, and the remaining X-ray pattern is transmitted to a detector.

Market Trends and Drivers:

X-ray is a form of electromagnetic radiation that has high energy and can pass through most objects, including body. Among many applications of X-rays such as veterinary, medical, dental, industrial and security, it is most widely used in medical imaging to create images of tissues and structures inside the body. Factors such as increasing demand for digital imaging technologies coupled with wide application of X-ray detectors in medical imaging further propel the growth of X-ray detectors market. Additionally, favorable reimbursement policies for X-ray diagnostics along with growth in medical tourism in emerging economies is anticipated to fuel the market expansion.

Global X-ray Detectors Market Segmentation:

By Type

Flat-Panel Detectors (FPDs)

Computed Radiography Detectors

Line-Scan Detectors

By Application

Medical

Dental

Security

Key Players:

Varex Imaging Corporation (US)

Thales Group (France)

Canon (Japan)

Agfa-Gevaert Group (Belgium)

FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

