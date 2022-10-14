Resin Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Atul Ltd., BASF SE, Dow, Inc.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Resin Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Resin Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Resin is a solid or highly viscous substance of plant origin, typically obtained from the exudations of certain trees. It consists of a complex mixture of organic compounds, principally terpenes. Resins are used in varnishes, adhesives, and plastics. They are also important in the manufacture of soaps, drugs, and perfumes. Some resins occur naturally as soft solids or liquids, while others harden on exposure to air or on heating.

Key Trends:

The key trends in resin technology are the development of more environmentally friendly resins, the development of resins that are more compatible with a wider range of materials, and the development of resins that have improved performance characteristics. The development of more environmentally friendly resins is driven by the need to reduce the impact of manufacturing on the environment. This has led to the development of resins that are made from renewable resources, that are easier to recycle, and that have a lower carbon footprint.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the resin market are the increasing demand for plastics, the need for lighter and more durable materials, and the development of new applications for resin-based products. The increased demand for plastics is driven by the growing end-use industries, such as packaging, construction, automotive, and electronics. The need for lighter and more durable materials is also driving the resin market, as resins are used in a variety of applications where weight and durability are important factors.

Market Segments:

The Resin Market is segmented on the basis of form, type, end use and region. On the basis of form, it is classified into solid and liquid. By type, it is classified into DGBEA, DGBEF, novolac, aliphatic, glycidylamine, and others. By end use, it is classified into building & construction, transportation, general industrial, consumer goods, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Resin Market report includes players such as Atul Ltd, BASF SE, Dow, Inc, Hexion, Huntsman Corporation, Kukdo Chemicals Co., Ltd, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Olin Corporation, Solvay SA, and Techstorm Advanced Materials.

