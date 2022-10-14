Orthodontics Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | 3M Company, Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Orthodontics Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Orthodontics Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Orthodontics is the branch of dentistry that deals with the correction of mispositioned teeth and jaws. It is also concerned with the prevention and treatment of associated disorders of the face, mouth, and teeth.

Key Trends:

In recent years, there have been several key trends in orthodontic technology. One of the most significant has been the development of clear aligners. Clear aligners are a type of orthodontic appliance that are virtually invisible when worn, which has made them increasingly popular among patients of all ages.

Another key trend has been the increasing use of 3D printing in orthodontics. 3D printing technology is used to create custom-made braces and other orthodontic appliances. This allows for a more precise fit and can result in shorter treatment times.

Key Drivers:

Some of the key drivers of the orthodontics market include the increasing prevalence of dental anomalies, the growing awareness of the importance of dental aesthetics, the availability of advanced treatment options, and the increasing number of orthodontic practitioners. Dental anomalies are one of the most common reasons for seeking orthodontic treatment. According to the American Association of Orthodontists, over 4 million people in the United States are currently undergoing orthodontic treatment.

Market Segmentation:

The orthodontics market is segmented on the basis of age group, type, and region. By age group, the market is mainly categorized into adults and children. By type, it is categorized in brackets, anchorage appliances, ligatures, and arch wires. The brackets are further classified into fixed brackets and removable brackets. The anchorage appliances are divided into bands & buccal tubes and miniscrews. The ligatures are categorized into elastomeric ligatures and wire ligatures. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players in the orthodontics market are 3M Company, Align Technology, Inc., American Orthodontics, Envista Holdings Corporation, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Dentsply Sirona Inc., G&H Orthodontics, Inc. , Henry Schein, Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc. and T.P. Orthodontics, Inc.

