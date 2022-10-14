Academic Software Market worth 2.7 billion/m by 2031 | Alma (US), CAMPUS CAFÉ SOFTWARE (US), ConexED (US)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Academic Software Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Academic Software Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Read more about Academic Software Market here: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/reports/academic-software-market/

The global academic software market was valued at US$ 0.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 2.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period.

Any application designed to facilitate teaching and learning can be called academic software. Academic software is a modern workplace deployment solution where every type of user (staff, student, teacher, researcher) can access, deploy and license the tools they need through the single sign-on of their institution.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Over the past few years, educational institutions have sought academic software solutions to enhance or replace their existing systems. Educations institutions are acquiring and integrating components such as the student information system (SIS), a financial and human resources and payroll system from another, and a research administration system from yet another. Education institutions adopt these advanced SIS tools to achieve higher efficiency, flexibility, effectiveness, competitiveness, and agility. These educational institutions are tailoring their administrative infrastructure systems to maximize their return on investment. Thus, SIS tools are most economical, less complex, and easily available.

Download Free Sample of Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10403/

Global Academic Software Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type

Cloud-Based

On-Premise

By Application

Colleges and Universities

Educational Services

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Key Players

Alma (US)

CAMPUS CAFÉ SOFTWARE (US)

ConexED (US)

Envisio Solutions Inc. (Canada)

Full Fabric (UK)

PowerVista Software, Inc. (US)

Qualtrics (US)

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10403/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

– 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

– In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

– Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

– Excel data pack included with all report purchases

– Robust and transparent research methodology

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.