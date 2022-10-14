Terahertz Technology Market size to surpass around US$ 189.8 billion by 2031 | Acal BFi Nordic AB (Sweden), Advantest Corporation (Japan), HÜBNER Photonics (Germany)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Terahertz Technology Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Terahertz Technology Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global terahertz technology market was valued at US$ 32.1 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 189.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period.

The terahertz ranges in the electromagnetic spectrum range between the microwaves and infrared spectrum, comprising the frequency of one million oscillations per second. Due to terahertz technology’s exceptional properties, terahertz radiation plays a crucial technology to be adopted in the future.

Market Drivers and Trends:

With the growing technological advancement across various industries, the demand for implementing terahertz technology across military & defense and the medical and healthcare sector is also boosting. The growing focus of the manufacturers on the development of terahertz (THz) sources, transmission or reflection, as well as detectors technologies, owing to increasing exploration of the”THz gap,” which lies between photonics and electronics. This technology is constantly being utilized in various applications such as chemistry, biomedicine, materials science, security screening, and communication.

Global Terahertz Technology Market Segmentation:

By Component

Terahertz Sources

Terahertz Detectors

By Type

Terahertz Imaging Systems

Terahertz Spectroscopy Systems

Terahertz Communication Systems

By Application

Medical and Healthcare

Defense and Security

Food and Agriculture

Key Players:

Acal BFi Nordic AB (Sweden)

Advantest Corporation (Japan)

HÜBNER Photonics (Germany)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (US)

Menlo Systems GmbH (Germany)

Microtech Instruments (US)

Terasense Group Inc. (US)

TeraView Limited (UK)

