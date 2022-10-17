BOC Sciences Rolled Out PEG GMP Manufacture Services for Broad Applications

Shirley, NY, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — BOC Sciences recently launched the PEG GMP manufacture service, a novel solution that aims at providing GMP-grade PEG products for a wide scope of applications.

After a long period of preparation, BOC Sciences eventually introduced its PEG GMP m anufacture platform to the public in August, indicating its ability to flexibly produce high-purity PEG materials for various needs, either clinical or commercial. These customized PEG products with diverse functional groups and structural modifications can be widely used in drug delivery, bioconjugation, click chemistry, 3D bioprinting, cosmetics, etc.

There are many factors that PEG manufacturers should take into consideration for high-quality production, i.e. PEGylation sites, chain length, and PEG linkers. Above all, BOC Sciences has paid much attention to establishing advanced facilities and equipment, a small portion of which is listed below:

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Enzyme-linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Gas Chromatography (GC)

Liquid Chromatography Mass Spectrometry (LC-MS)

Electrospray Ionization Mass Spectrometry (ESI-MS)

X-Ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy (XPS)

Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS)…

With the support of cutting-edge equipment, BOC Sciences now can deal with orders from milligrams to hundreds of kilograms and can serve the needs at every stage of PEG production. In particular, its comprehensive purification and analysis equipment helps make sure that every PEG product complies with GMP guidelines–the core advantage of BOC Sciences compared to other peers.

Presently, the whole manufacturing range of BOC Sciences PEG products involves three main categories: structured PEG, functionalized PEG, and PEG copolymers . They can be extensively applied in PEGylation of biological agents, including cytokines, antibody fragments, oligonucleotides, amino acids, carbohydrates, proteins, and peptides, greatly benefiting the chemical R&D community.

Since its initiation in early August, BOC Sciences has earned some decent reviews regarding the PEG GMP manufacturing platform. A sales manager of BOC Sciences said excitedly, “This PEG solution turned out to be an instant hit, with many interested inquiries and orders continuously coming in. Our after-sales follow-up program has collected some customer feedback, manifesting that most of them are satisfied with the final results.”

As an expert in PEG tech, BOC Sciences has a one-stop service package that not only contains PEG manufacture but also surface modification and functionalization , PEG synthesis, analysis, and verification, which in combination contribute to its global fame as a potent and all-round PEG partner.

About

BOC Sciences is committed to supplying high-quality polyethylene glycol (PEG) derivatives, PEG copolymers, and PEG raw materials. It also provides professional and cost-effective services, including PEG GMP manufacture, surface functionalization, synthesis, and PEGylation method verification.