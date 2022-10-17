Clive Walcott is The New Owner of Discovery Map of Martha’s Vineyard

Oak Bluffs, MA, NY and Waitsfield, VT, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Discovery Map International, the leading provider of curated guides to top tourist attractions, cities and towns throughout North America, recently announced Clive Walcott as the new owner of Discovery Map of Martha’s Vineyard. Walcott, an ecommerce professional who owns https://natureisbeautiful.com/ and https://acenature.com/, purchased the map from Jill White.

Walcott originally hails from Guyana and splits his time between his home in the Chicago area and his home in Oak Bluffs, MA. He recently hired Anic Chaves as manager of day-to-day operations of Discovery Map of Martha’s Vineyard. Chaves, a resident of the island, owns and operates a cleaning business.

“My family has been coming to Martha’s Vineyard for nearly 20 years. Now that we own property here, we thought buying the map would be a great way to learn even more about the island,” said Walcott. “Jill White has been very helpful in assisting me and Anic with the transition. We will shortly begin selling ads and look forward to publishing a new map in early 2023.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that have become a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and tourist destinations. Discovery Map of Martha’s Vineyard includes sites and destinations ranging from the “Jaws Bridge” to Aquinnah Lighthouse, from the gingerbread houses of Oak Bluffs to Main Street in Edgartown.

Discovery Map is typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions. In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers curated content for visitors and those planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found on the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“As much as we rely on our smartphones, people still prefer printed-out maps,” said Walcott. “Although Discovery Map has a great website and online presence, the maps are truly like works of art and reveal the character of an area… and the Vineyard has plenty of that to go along with the natural beauty of the Island and the numerous sights to take in.”

Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming Discovery Map of Martha’s Vineyard, to be published in winter 2023, can call (508) 560-3006 or email anicc@discoverymap.com.

Adds Walcott, “I am looking forward to taking the Discovery Map of Martha’s Vineyard into its next incarnation by building its online presence and adding more advertisers to the print version while keeping it a valuable and informative tourism resource.”

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. It is the charge of franchise owner to sell advertising space on the map and the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college grads, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymapfranchise.com/.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Maps can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Named by Forbes as “one of the best franchises to buy” in 2015, Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains.