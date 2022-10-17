IEM adds Another Feather in its Cap as the Top Engineering College in West Bengal

West Bengal, India, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata is emerging as the best Engineering College in West Bengal, boasting of a strong faculty team.

One of the best modern academic training institutions focused on industry, the IEM group is a highly respected educational institution.

The West Bengal University of Technology, currently known as Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, is associated with the Institute of Engineering and Management, which has received approval from the AICTE. IEM received a grade of A from the NAAC with a 3.25 overall score.

The institute has six programs and a total of 16 courses. BTech, MTech, MBA/PGDM, BBA, BCA, and MSc in Information Science are some of the courses offered here.

The placement rate for engineering and management students is about 100%. Several of them receive and accept numerous job offers. Its boys’ and girls’ hostels are separate. The college has a Medical Unit offering free health checks, services for free vaccinations, transport facility for students, AC Canteen, Medical Insurance Policy with Rs. 50,000 in sum assured for each student, Study Abroad Program in 5 countries and Scholarships.

IEM boasts of a well-equipped digital library, with a large reading area, multimedia PCs for students, and resources like 20,235 e-journals, an EBSCO business database with 1,000 business periodicals, and a subscription to internationally famous digital libraries like IEEE, JGATE, DELNET, etc. Additionally, students have access to all of the lecture videos on Gymkhana TV, the university’s media station.

Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata, can boast that its students consistently outperform the competition in the MAKAUT semester exams, with several of them receiving high university honors. Harvard Business School and the Institute of Engineering and Management work together to produce HBS study guides, content, programs, and courses. Additionally, IEM arranges study tours and business trips to the United States, Canada, Singapore, Europe, Australia, and Malaysia.

About Institute of Engineering & Management (IEM), Kolkata

The first self-financed engineering college in West Bengal was Institute of Engineering and Management, which was founded in 1989 by IEM Group. The institute is located in West Bengal’s IT capital of Kolkata.

