RPost Now in G-Cloud, a UK Government Authorized Cyber Solution

London, UK, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has been appointed as a SaaS product supplier on the United Kingdom Government’s Crown Commercial Services (CCS) G-Cloud 13 Cloud Infrastructure Services framework. This is a pre-qualified framework which makes it seamless for any Central UK Government departments, local authorities, health services and wider public sector bodies to procure RMail email security, Registered Email™ proof of legal delivery compliance, and RSign eSignature services as part of this UK Government G-Cloud Cyber Solutions initiative.

“We’ve so many commercial customers in the United Kingdom, across industry from legal, to insurance, to banking, to real estate, to energy, to human resources, and more. We’re pleased to see that the UK Government chose to advantage government users in similar ways by making these great feature rich, secure, and affordable RPost technologies easily accessible for UK government users; everywhere,” states Zafar Khan, RPost CEO.

“Government users want the best of the best, and RPost services are in this realm,” adds Khan. “The G-Cloud Cyber Solution acceptance process is rigorous.” It requires pre-qualification by Crown Commercial Services (CCS) before being accepted onto the G-Cloud Framework. “And for good reason, as those selected can be procured with a few clicks and deployed to any user across government; those that need greater email tracking, email privacy, email proof, protection from BEC cyber thief trickery, eSignatures, and more.”

Central UK government departments, local authorities, health services and wider public sector bodies have a compliant and efficient route to procure RMail for Outlook, RMail Gateway and all of their related services and features, including Registered Email™ track and prove with Active Tracker™ email view location activity tracking, email encryption that dynamically adapts to the recipient or security needs, Registered Encryption™ proof of privacy compliance, PRE-Crime™ intelligence for BEC and wire fraud protection, RMail secure file transfer, and RSign eSignatures.

“We know our government customers rely on our services for their most critical business messaging and have done so for more than a decade. Today, these services are certainly essential — email encryption must be used today in higher volume and therefore the user experience matters more and more. Cybercriminal sophistication is high, and because of this, RMail’s PRE-Crime intelligence can extend existing security systems combating business email compromise and wire fraud, and everyone need e-signatures. We’re here for our customers everywhere. We’re here for you, UK government users, everywhere,” concludes Khan.

RMail and RMail Gateway secure email service can be configured for any email platform – from Microsoft to Gmail to Zimbra and more – or to harmoniously extend any other email security gateway.

RSign specialized in feature-rich and more affordable guided eSignatures and click-build e-forms services, can be installed in Windows, Microsoft Office, Outlook, Salesforce, and used with API or any web browser.

About RPost:

We’re the global leader in premium, feature-rich and more affordable eSignature and cybersecurity services, and we’ve been continuously innovating for our customers the world over since 2000. From within our three main platforms, RMail e-security, RSign eSignatures, and Registered™ e-compliance, we’re everything our customers need when it comes to email, document and form security, compliance, and workplace acceleration — track, prove, eSign, encrypt, share, certify, control. We do what no other company does — all in one.

We thrive on ensuring that we are artisans and experts in everything we do: secure and certified email encryption for privacy and compliance; eSignatures and web forms to ease digitization of workflows; e-delivery tracking to prove important communications; managed file transfer to simplify secure sharing of large documents and sets of files; document-level digital rights management to empower control of document access even after transmission; and AI-infused apps to prevent data leaks by minimizing human e-security errors. This is why more than 25 million users have enjoyed our RMail, RSign, and Registered services for over two decades across 193 countries. Learn more at the RPost website.