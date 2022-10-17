Harmonic Breathing: New Age Music For The Modern Mind

Edinburgh, United KIngdom, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Harmonic Breathing (https://www.harmonicbreathing.com) offers an escape from the stresses of daily life with their calming deep breathing meditation music. Their music is designed to help you focus on your breath and clear your mind, so you can relax and rejuvenate yourself.

This website offers a variety of features that can help you relax and improve one’s sleep. This includes resonance breathing, binaural beats, and binaural nature sounds, which are some of the options that are available. All of these features can be used to create a more relaxing environment that can help anyone sleep better at night.

Their music is designed to help individuals focus on their breaths and relax the mind and body, so that they can get the most out of their meditation session. Also, Harmonic Breathing’s main focus is to provide people with songs that have a slow tempo and no lyrics. This is because words can often be distracting, and can engage one’s conscious mind. Instead, their music uses natural sounds and rhythms to create a calming atmosphere.

Most importantly, everyone can enjoy their music for free. These are also available for downloads in a wide range of gadgets and platforms.

Those who will listen to their music with headphones on will be able to get the most out of this breathing method. Sitting or lying down in a comfortable position is also important so that the individual can focus on their breath and the music. As one listens to the song, pay attention to the rising and falling notes. With each rising note, breathe in slowly through the nose so that the stomach moves out. With each falling note, breathe out slowly, letting one’s stomach relax upon exhaling. This method of breathing with the music can help anyone to focus on their breath and achieve a more relaxed state.

Harmonic Breathing has been passionate in helping people deal with their inner selves for years. According to them: “With Harmonic Breathing all you have to do is breathe at a slow rate guided by the music, and your body will enter a more relaxed state. Binaural beats, infrasonic bass and nature sounds will help you relax even more”.

Learn more about them by visiting their website at https://www.harmonicbreathing.com.

About Harmonic Breathing

Harmonic Breathing aspires to be a one-stop shop for stress relief, with something for everyone – from beginners to experts – at all levels. Through its unique music, the company’s mission is to help people all over the world find peace and relaxation. With rising and falling notes, the music guides listeners to breathe at the perfect rate for relaxation, based on the most recent scientific research. Binaural beats, infrasonic bass, and relaxing nature sounds enhance the experience. Got questions for us? Then reach out by calling 0131 358 9775 or send us an email at hi@harmonicbreathing.com. You can also fill out the contact form https://www.harmonicbreathing.com/contact/.