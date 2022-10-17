How FasterCapital Helps Startups Raise Seed Funding and Close their funding Rounds

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Although the amount of money needed in a seed funding round is small, startups face lots of challenges especially for being at an early stage. This is why it is always better to have a clear plan for funding when you start your seed round.

Through our seed funding service, we help startups in attaining the capital for their seed rounds. We work with the entrepreneurs to identify exactly the amount of money needed to be raised, valuation of the startup, and the amount of funding needed for the coming funding rounds.

We match you with angels and micro VCs and work with you step by step to review your pitch deck, prepare your business plan, work with you on successful pitching, and help you close the funding deal with angels successfully.

We also help you in getting debt capital through matching you with startup business loans and grants.

To contact the team at FasterCapital, feel free to reach out to the team at contact@fastercapital.com or via Whatsapp at +971 5558 55663

