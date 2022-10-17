Pentane Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Exxon Mobil Corporation, HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.), INEOS Group Holdings S.A.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Global Pentane Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Pentane Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Pentane is a hydrocarbon with the chemical formula C5H12. It is a colorless, odorless liquid with a boiling point of 36.1 Â°C. Pentane is used as a solvent in the laboratory and as a starting point for the production of a variety of chemicals. It is also used as fuel in some types of racing cars.

Key Trends:

The key trends in pentane technology are the development of new and more efficient ways to produce pentane, as well as the development of new uses for pentane.

Pentane is a hydrocarbon with five carbon atoms and is a key component of gasoline. It is also used as a solvent and as a starting material for the production of other chemicals.

Traditionally, pentane has been produced from petroleum via a process called catalytic cracking. However, this process is energy intensive and results in the production of large amounts of greenhouse gases.

Key Drivers:

Pentane is a colorless, flammable liquid with a distinct, gasoline-like odor. It is a hydrocarbon molecule with the chemical formula C5H12. Pentane is used as a solvent in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries, as well as in the production of synthetic rubber. It is also used as fuel in some racing engines. The key drivers of the pentane market are its low cost and its wide range of applications. Pentane is produced as a by-product of crude oil refining, and its price is therefore closely linked to the price of crude oil. The global pentane market is expected to grow at a moderate rate during the forecast period.

Market Segments:

The Pentane Market is segmented by type, application, and region. Depending on type, it is classified into n-pentane, isopentane, and neopentane. By application, it is segregated into blowing agent, electronic cleansing, chemical solvent, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Pentane Market includes players such as Exxon Mobil Corporation, HCS Group (Haltermann Carless UK Ltd.), INEOS Group Holdings S.A., LG Chem Ltd., Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd., Phillips 66 Company, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., SK Innovation Co., Ltd., Thai Oil Public Company Limited (TOP Solvent Co., Ltd.) and YEOCHUN NCC CO., LTD.

