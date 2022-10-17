Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Eaton, Siemon, Leviton

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-17 — /EPR Network/ — Global Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Power Distribution Unit (PDU) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A power distribution unit (PDU) is a device that distributes electrical power to multiple devices or loads. A PDU typically has multiple outlets, each of which can be connected to a device or load. The outlets may be connected to each other in parallel or in series. PDUs may also have features such as circuit breakers, surge protection, and voltage regulation.

Key Trends:

There are three key trends in Power Distribution Unit (PDU) technology:

1. Increased Efficiency and Power Density: As data center operators strive to do more with less, they are looking for PDUs that can deliver more power while taking up less space. This has led to an increase in the efficiency and power density of PDUs.

2. Improved Monitoring and Control: With the growing complexity of data centers, there is a need for PDUs that offer more comprehensive monitoring and control capabilities. This allows data center operators to more effectively manage power consumption and identify potential problems before they cause downtime.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Power Distribution Unit (PDU) market are data center consolidation, server virtualization, and the need for improved data center efficiency.

Data center consolidation is the result of the trend toward fewer, larger data centers. This is driven by the need to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Server virtualization is another key driver of the PDU market. This technology allows multiple virtual servers to be run on a single physical server. This reduces the number of physical servers required, and thus the number of PDUs required.

Market Segments:

The power distribution unit market is segmented by type, phase, end-user, and region. By type, the market is classified into metered DPU, monitored DPU, switched DPU, and others. Based on phase, it is bifurcated into single, and three. On the basis of the end-user, it is divided into healthcare, government, BFSI, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global power distribution unit market includes players such as Eaton, Siemon, Leviton, Siemens, Powertek, Schneider Electric, Cyber Power Systems, Raritan, Vertiv Group Nvent, Legrand, and others.

