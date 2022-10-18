New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

MV and HV underground cables and accessories are used to connect high voltage and medium voltage electrical equipment to the power grid. These products are typically made from copper or aluminum and are insulated with a variety of materials, including paper, polyethylene, or cross-linked polyethylene. The most common type of MV underground cable is the direct burial cable, which is buried directly in the ground. HV underground cables are typically installed in ducts or conduits and are often used in high-voltage applications such as transmission lines.

Key Trends:

The key trends in MV and HV underground cables and accessories technology are the development of new materials, the use of new installation methods, and the increasing use of monitoring and diagnostics.

The development of new materials has led to the development of new types of cables that are more resistant to fire, water, and other damage.

Key Drivers:

Some of the key drivers of the MV and HV underground cables and accessories market are as follows:

Increasing demand for electricity: The ever-increasing demand for electricity is one of the key drivers of the MV and HV underground cables and accessories market. With the growing population and economy, the demand for electricity is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.

Rising investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure: Another key driver of the MV and HV underground cables and accessories market is the rising investment in transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Market Segments:

The MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market is segmented by type, end-user, and region. By type, the market is divided into cable type and accessories type. Based on end-user, it is bifurcated into utility, oil and gas, mining, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The MV and HV Underground Cables and Accessories Market includes players such as Gloster Cables Limited, Sterlite Power, Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Federal Power Sdn Bhd, ZTT, Jiangnan Group Limited, Keystone Cable, Tratos, and Power Flex Cables.

