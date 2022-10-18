Autonomous Cars Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | AB Volvo, BMW AG , Daimler AG

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Autonomous Cars Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Autonomous Cars Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Autonomous cars are vehicles that are designed to drive themselves, without the need for a human driver. They use a variety of sensors and computer-controlled systems to navigate and avoid obstacles, and can operate without input from a human driver.

Key Trends:

The key trends in autonomous cars technology are:

1. Increasingly sophisticated sensors: Autonomous cars rely on a variety of sensors to navigate, and the sensors are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Lidar, radar, and cameras are being used to create detailed maps of the cars surroundings, and the cars are constantly updating these maps as they drive.

2. Machine learning: Autonomous cars are using machine learning to become better at driving. By learning from their mistakes, they are able to improve their performance over time.

Key Drivers:

There are many potential benefits of autonomous cars, including improved safety, increased efficiency and productivity, and reduced costs. The key drivers of the autonomous cars market are:

1. Safety: One of the primary goals of autonomous cars is to improve safety on the roads. Autonomous cars have the potential to eliminate human error, which is a leading cause of accidents.

2. Efficiency: Autonomous cars have the potential to improve efficiency on the roads by reducing traffic congestion and increasing the flow of traffic.

Market Segmentation:

The global autonomous vehicle market is segmented into level of automation, application, propulsion type, and region. Depending on level of automation, it is categorized into level 1, level 2, level 3, level 4, and level 5 automation. As per application, it is classified into into civil, defense, transportation & logistics, and construction. According to propulsion type, it is divided into semi-autonomous and fully autonomous. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global autonomous vehicle market are AB Volvo, BMW AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Nissan Motors Co., Ltd., Tesla, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, and Volkswagen AG.

