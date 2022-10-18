Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | Continental AG, DAQRI, HTC Corporation

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Market . The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Augmented reality (AR) is a technology that combines the physical world with computer-generated images and information to create a real-time, interactive experience. AR in automotive can be used for a variety of applications, including navigation, entertainment, and maintenance.

Key Trends:

There are three key trends in AR for automotive technology.

First, automakers are increasingly using AR to enhance the driving experience. For example, BMW and Mercedes-Benz have both developed AR systems that project navigation information onto the windshield, allowing drivers to keep their eyes on the road.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of augmented reality (AR) in the automotive market. Firstly, the technology can provide significant improvements in safety and efficiency for both drivers and passengers.

Secondly, AR can help reduce the cognitive load on drivers and make it easier for them to interact with complex systems such as infotainment and navigation.

Market Segmentation:

The Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Market is segmented by sensor technology, vehicle type, and region. By sensor technology, the market is classified into radar, LiDar, CCD/CMOS image sensor, sensor fusion, and others. By vehicle type, the market is classified into passenger care and commercial vehicles. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players in the Augmented Reality (AR) in Automotive Market are Continental AG, DAQRI, HTC Corporation, Hyundai Motor Group, Microsoft Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Unity Technologies ApS, Visteon Corporation, Volkswagen AG, and WayRay AG .

