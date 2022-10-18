Medical X-ray Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | Philips Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Medical X-ray Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Medical X-ray Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Medical X-rays are a type of electromagnetic radiation that is used for diagnostic purposes. X-rays are a form of ionizing radiation, meaning that they can cause damage to living cells. When X-rays are used for medical purposes, they are carefully controlled so that the patient only receives a small dose that is not harmful.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in medical x-ray technology is the development of more compact and portable x-ray machines. This trend is driven by the need for x-ray machines that can be used in a variety of settings, including emergency rooms, doctor’s offices, and even in patient’s homes.

Key Drivers:

The medical x-ray market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for diagnostic imaging and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. The demand for medical x-rays is also rising due to the increasing number of accidents and trauma cases. Moreover, the development of new technologies, such as 3D and 4D imaging, is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segments:

The medical X-ray market market report is bifurcated on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, it is segmented into chest X-rays, lungs X-rays, abdomen X-rays, and others. Based on application, it is analyzed across mammography, dynamic imaging, veterinary, and others. By end-user it is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research laboratories. Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the World.

Key Market Players:

The medical X-ray market market report includes players such as Philips Healthcare, Varian Medical Systems, Fujifilm Holdings, Toshiba Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens Healthcare, Hitachi, Agfa Healthcare, and Planmed.

