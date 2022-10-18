Dental CAD/CAM Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend | Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA oy, 3Shape

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Dental CAD/CAM Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Dental CAD/CAM Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Dental CAD/CAM is a technology used by dentists to create dental crowns, bridges, inlays, and onlays. The technology uses computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) to create these dental restoration.

Key Trends:

Dental CAD/CAM technology is constantly evolving, with new products and features being released on a regular basis. However, there are a few key trends that are worth noting.

One of the biggest trends is the move towards digital dentistry. This means that more and more dental procedures are being carried out using computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology. This technology can be used for everything from creating custom dental implants to fabricating crowns and bridges.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the dental CAD/CAM market are the increasing demand for dental implants, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the increasing awareness of the benefits of CAD/CAM technology.

The increasing demand for dental implants is driven by the growing number of people suffering from tooth loss. According to the World Health Organization, over 3 million people worldwide suffer from tooth loss each year. Dental implants are an effective way to replace missing teeth and provide a natural-looking and feeling solution.

Market Segmentation:

The dental CAD/CAM materials & systems market is segmented into and product and region. By product, the market is categorized into dental CAD/CAM systems and dental CAD/CAM materials. By region, the market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players:

The key players in the Dental CAD/CAM Market are Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA oy, 3Shape, Zimmer Biomet, Carestream Dental LLC., Institut Strauman AG, 3M, Kelkar Dynamics LLP, Ivoclar Vivadent AG and DATRON AG.

