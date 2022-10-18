Lung Cancer Screening Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Abbott Diagnostics, Dr. Lal PathLabs, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-18 — /EPR Network/ — Global Lung Cancer Screening Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Lung Cancer Screening Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Lung cancer screening is a type of medical screening that is used to look for signs of lung cancer in people who are at high risk for the disease. The goal of lung cancer screening is to find lung cancer early when it is more likely to be curable.

Key Trends:

Lung cancer screening technology is constantly evolving, and new trends are emerging all the time. Here are some of the key trends in this field:

1. New imaging technologies: With the advent of new imaging technologies such as PET/CT, it is now possible to detect very small lesions that were previously undetectable. This means that more people can be screened for lung cancer, and more early-stage cancers can be caught.

2. Low-dose CT: Low-dose CT is becoming more widely available, and it is becoming the preferred method of screening for many people. This is because it is less invasive than other methods and it can detect very small lesions.

Key Drivers:

There are several key drivers of the lung cancer screening market.

First, the high incidence and mortality of lung cancer make it a significant public health burden. In the United States, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death, accounting for more than 150,000 deaths each year.

Second, the development of new and improved screening technologies has made lung cancer screening more feasible and effective.

Market Segments:

The lung cancer screening market is segmented by cancer type, end-user, and region. By cancer type, the market is classified into non-small cell lung cancer, and small cell lung cancer. Based on end-user, it is bifurcated into hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The global lung cancer screening market includes players such as Abbott Diagnostics, Dr. Lal PathLabs, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Illumina Inc, Myriad Genetics Inc, NanoString Technologies, NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc, PlexBio Co Ltd, Qiagen GmbH, Quest Diagnostics, and others.

