Offenburg, Germany, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Verifysoft Technology has been established in 2003 and is owner of the Code Coverage Analyser Testwell CTC++, and the Code Complexity Measurement Tools Testwell CMT++ and CMTJava.

In addition, Verifysoft offers seminars, webinars and trainings about software development and quality. Verifysoft Technology is a worldwide leading software distribution company founded 2003 in Offenburg, Black Forest. On November 22nd 2022 at 4 p.m. CET Verifysoft Technology will invite to a free webinar about proven verification process that simultaneously fulfills the standards IEC 61508, DIN EN 50128, EN 50567 and ISO 25119.

Main application fields of Verifysoft‘s tools are automotive and transport, aerospace and defense, railway, industrial automation, medical and healthcare, IT / ICT services and consulting, mission critical software development, as well as research and education.

In worst case insufficient software quality can result in injuries and even death of humans. Effective software quality assurance measures are required in order to increase safety and security.

To minimize risks the standard IEC 61508 is widely used in industrial automation where safety, security and reliability are very important. According to the Criticality Levels, IEC 61508 requires Code Coverage, Static analysis, and Dynamic analysis.

As the successor standard to EN 50128:2001, the European Standard EN 50657 specifies the process and technical requirements for the development of software for programmable electronic systems for use on rail vehicles. EN 50657 defines the objective of software testing as the verification of the behavior or performance of the software with respect to the corresponding test specification to the degree achievable by the selected test coverage

The standard EN 50657 “Railway Applications – Rolling stock applications – Software on Board Rolling Stock” specifies procedures and technical requirements for the development of programmable electronic systems which are used in railway control and protection applications. EN 50657 require Code Coverage Analysis, usage of Programming Standards like MISRA, and tools for verification and validation like Static Code Analysis.

The ISO 25119 / EN 16590 standard “Tractors and machinery for agriculture and forestry – Safety-related parts of control systems” replaces IEC 61508 in the area of agricultural machinery, which previously had to be complied with as the generic standard for functional safety. The aim of the standard is to make agricultural vehicles and machinery safer and more reliable.

Verifysoft provides Testwell CTC++ Code Coverage Analyser for measuring Code Coverage on host and embedded targets. The tool is compliant to Safety Standards. Testwell CTC++ is the first choice for companies which have to achieve and to proof high software quality in aerospace, automotive, transportation, healthcare and other industries.

