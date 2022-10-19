RPost Expands its Presence in Europe to Meet the Demand for its PRE-Crime BEC Wire Fraud Services and eSignature Solutions

Los Angeles, US and Paris, France, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — RPost announces new investments in its European businesses to address the growing demand for its unique cybersecurity services anchored by its RMail PRE-Crime™ detection technology to deal with sophisticated business email compromise (BEC) attacks that lure people into sending invoice, investment, escrow, or procurement payments inadvertently into cybercriminal bank accounts. This expansion will also support strong interest in its RSign approach for eSignatures — feature-rich, elegantly easy to use, and more affordable at scale.

“We’re pleased to welcome Tanguy Robet to the team, an enterprise cybersecurity expert with experience of more than two decades,” said Zafar Khan, CEO, RPost. “With such a strong interest in our new features among our customers and partners everywhere, we’re rapidly expanding our teams locally, with the best people and service to support the European customers.”

A French native, Robet, RPost’s director of EMEA and cybersecurity product management, will manage the company’s cybersecurity business expansion across Europe, including working with its distribution networks such as RPost’s partnerships with Ingram Micro France, Benelux, Switzerland, Austria, among others.

“Listening to customers everywhere, we’ve learned that these new RPost technologies infuse urgency in deploying,” said Robet. “It’s exciting to be a part of such a dynamic team that is always innovating for customers and has the right approach in my opinion — to be there for you, the customer or partner, to be friendlier to work with, and to provide highly affordable services to assist in good or challenging economic times.”

RPost recently completed the first week of its Optimize!22 global user conference (a combination of virtual, and local expert customer tours in Nashville, Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego, Chicago, London, and other cities), centering on this “pandemic” of cyber threats.

Robet highlights the top five takeaways assimilated from customer discussions at the product showcase sessions in Optimize!22:

Top concern by ops staff is still privacy compliance. Newfound expectations that people will encrypt more are often being met with bundles of clunky email encryption services — clunky and cumbersome for the recipient. The more recipients (clients) are required to join portals simply to correspond with their trusted providers, the more email is sent back and forth circumventing this process due to an expectation of email convenience (not having to log into portals). Bottom line, why RMail encryption? Elegance for the recipient. More elegant means more use, which means more security and better assurance of compliance. Plus, users – and their IT compliance colleagues — enjoy the Registered Receipt™, RMail’s proof of fact of delivery and of encryption compliance message-by-message. Top concern by IT risk managers is “business email compromise” cybercrimes resulting in mis-sending payments (a/k/a wire fraud) resulting cybercrimes. And, for a good reason: cybercriminal lures are evermore sophisticated resulting in wire fraud intent having grown an astonishing 65% in the last year, with $2.4 billion irrecoverably mis-wired globally in 2021 alone. In the US, the Secret Service reports an incident every 37 seconds with an average of $150K mistakenly sent to cybercriminal bank accounts per incident. Why is that? Many companies think they are protected against business email compromise (BEC) induced wire fraud because they have inbound email security in place. But just like it takes two to tango, outbound protection is just as important and more often than not, neglected. Enter RMail’s new PRE-Crime suite. Here’s what it does. Immediately receive an Email Eavesdropping™ alert if any of your company’s outgoing emails is being monitored by someone other than the intended recipient. That alone allows you to dismantle a cybercrime in progress and take action before the cybercriminal cuts you out of the communication and starts messaging your clients posing as you, aiming at diverting payments – invoices for example – that are supposed to go to you, to end up in their accounts. Furthermore, if anyone in your company is about to fall prey to a BEC scam originating with a slightly altered email address domain, RMail’s Lookalike Domain™ detector alerts them before they reply to the impostor’s lookalike email. Everyone wants e-sign bliss. What is that, you might ask? (a) Getting all the features you need, (b) with a more generous fair use limit, (c) at half the price, and (d) with one click inside the platforms your staff uses daily. And now, with RSign, you can send docs for eSignature directly from XDimensional, Applied Epic, Vertafore AMS360, iManage, NetDocuments, SIS Partner Platform, Salesforce, and many other platforms; and even receive the signed contract automatically. “We send from all sorts of platforms (Microsoft Outlook, Gmail, Applied Epic, Vertafore, AMS360, Salesforce.com, mobile phones, laptops, etc.). How can we ensure security and privacy compliance for all messages, regardless of how sent?” The answer: RMail Gateway™. Automate privacy and security at the server level once and get peace of mind forever. Why RMail with Microsoft? Some of our customers remarked, “We have Microsoft 365 Exchange, why use RMail encryption versus what Microsoft offers?” In short, for all the above reasons; email encryption elegance for recipients, proof of compliance, Email Eavesdropping™ alerts, and other features and challenges Microsoft does not solve for. While Microsoft 365 offers basic encryption capabilities, and we love Microsoft (other than for their email encryption user experience), users keep signing up for RMail. Some fan favorites below:

Registered Encryption™: elegantly easy recipient user experience with court-accepted audit-ready proof of fact of privacy compliance.

elegantly easy recipient user experience with audit-ready proof of fact of privacy compliance. Registered Receipt™: court-accepted proof of who said what, when.

court-accepted proof of who said what, when. RMail Recommends™: bite-size, personalized secure and compliant email recommendations at the point of sending.

bite-size, personalized secure and compliant email recommendations at the point of sending. RMail Gateway™: cross-device security and compliance automation at the server level.

cross-device security and compliance automation at the server level. PRE-Crime™ intelligence: prevent, detect and disarm cybercrime in the making. For you and your network of email recipients.

prevent, detect and disarm cybercrime in the making. For you and your network of email recipients. Secure Large File Share: share files securely up to 1GB, from within Microsoft Outlook.

share files securely up to 1GB, from within Microsoft Outlook. eSignatures: send emails and documents for signoff directly from Microsoft Outlook, iManage, NetDocuments, Salesforce.com, your desktop or literally any platform your company is already using, and more!

