Panamax is Happy to Announce its Selection as the Mobile Money Solutions Vendor by the Leading Telecom Operator in Tuvalu

Tuvalu, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Panamax is elated to announce that it has been chosen as the Mobile Money Solutions vendor by the Leading Telecom Operator in Tuvalu, Tuvalu Telecommunications Corporation (TTC)-a state-owned enterprise. TTC is the sole provider of fixed telephone communication services, mobile services, and internet services in the country. MobiFin Elite will be a catalyst in enabling TTC to provide a comprehensive and secured digital mobile money service to the countrymen of Tuvalu.

Tuvalu Telecommunications Corporation (TTC) is a state-owned enterprise of Tuvalu established by the Tuvalu Corporation Act 1993. TTC provides all integrated telecommunications and ICT services to the entire nation including those living in the remote islands.

