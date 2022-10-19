Die Casting Machines Market worth US$ 5.0 billion by 2031| AGRATI AEE S.r.l (Italy), Bühler AG (Switzerland), Form Technologies (US)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Die Casting Machines Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Die Casting Machines Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global die casting machines market was valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 5.0 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Die casting machines are conventionally employed in casting non-ferrous metals, including aluminum, zinc, copper, lead, and magnesium. Moreover, the die casting machines are used in tin-based alloys. The use of multiple equipment in the die casting machine has gathered steam in small to medium-sized castings, particularly due to the cost-effectiveness factor.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The automotive industry is keen on adopting new technologies to make their vehicles faster and safe simultaneously. Vehicle manufacturers use modern technologies and incorporate mechanisms to ensure every component used within vehicles is of perfect shape, quality, and size. And aluminum die casting is one such mechanism that can help deliver intricate components, which can be used within breaking mechanisms and for manufacturing different types of vehicles. Also, aluminum die casting manufacturers use reliable metals such as aluminum and zinc to make dedicated structures and components, which vehicles can use for better reliability and durability.

Global Die Casting Machines Market Segmentation:

By Type

Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Gravity Die Casting Machine

By Material

Aluminum

Zinc

Magnesium

Key Players:

AGRATI AEE S.r.l (Italy)

Bühler AG (Switzerland)

Form Technologies (US)

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited (Hong Kong)

Norican Group (ItalPresseGauss) [Denmark]

Oskar Frech GmbH + Co. KG (Germany)

Shibaura Machine CO., LTD. (Japan)

