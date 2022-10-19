Automotive Drum Brake Market is expected to reach US$ 9.1 billion by 2031 | AISIN CORPORATION (Hosei Brake Industry Co., Ltd.) [Japan], Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan), Brembo S.p.A. (Italy)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Automotive Drum Brake Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive Drum Brake Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global automotive drum brake market was valued at US$ 5.6 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 9.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

A drum brake is a system consisting of a set of brake shoes that are forced on the outer drum-shaped cover to stop the vehicle. It is a cost-effective type of brake system used in automobiles. A drum brake has two main parts, such as the lining and the shoes.

Market Drivers and Trends:

As the demand for automobiles are surging, the regulatory mandates for making the automobiles safer are also increasing, thereby leading to a surging in demand for drum brakes. Several governments of countries such as India have taken steps in regulating safety-critical components within commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, which has resulted in a rising demand for automotive drum brakes. For instance, as per Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (Government of India) website, the Government of India is deeply concerned about the growth in the number of road accidents, injuries and fatalities in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

Global Automotive Drum Brake Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

Two Leading Shoe Brake

Servo Brake

By Braking Type

Normal Braking

Automatic Self-adjustment

Emergency Braking

Key Players:

AISIN CORPORATION (Hosei Brake Industry Co., Ltd.) [Japan]

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Brembo S.p.A. (Italy)

Continental AG (Germany)

Haldex Group (Sweden)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Hyundai Mobis (South Korea)

