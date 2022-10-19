Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market to grow with 13.6% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | AppsFlyer Ltd. (US), Adjust GmbH (Germany), Branch Metrics, Inc. (US)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global ad fraud detection tools market was valued at US$ 2.5 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 9.4 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

Digital ad fraud is a deliberate, malicious activity that manipulates ad content delivery and prevents its serving to the targeted audience. One of its major weapons is bots. Digital ad operate on multiple levels. It can manipulate traffic and work with more sophisticated things, such as impressions, conversions, and full-on imitation of user activity.

Market Drivers and Trends:

With the rising number of internet users, the demand for digital advertising is growing due to multiple digital advertising platforms. Digital advertising is now more personalized, sophisticated, and relevant. Consumers spend a huge amount of time online nowadays, and digital advertising offers an effective way to reach multi-device and multi-channel consumers. Marketers are also able to target more consumers with laser-focused precision with digital advertising. Brands are no longer limited to demographics and firmographics but can target the audience most likely to purchase based on thousands of personality, lifestyle, behaviors, and purchase intent segmentation variables.

Global Ad Fraud Detection Tools Market Segmentation:

By Type

Website

Mobile

By End User

E-Commerce

Travel

Finance

Gaming

Key Players:

AppsFlyer Ltd. (US)

Adjust GmbH (Germany)

Branch Metrics, Inc. (US)

FraudScore (Cyprus)

Interceptd (App Samurai Inc.) (US)

Machine Advertising Limited (UK)

Perform[cb], LLC (US)

Scalarr Inc. (US)

