DNS Security Software Market worth US$ 2.7 billion by 2031 | Akamai Technologies (US), Cloudflare, Inc. (US), Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (US)

Global DNS Security Software Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on DNS Security Software Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global DNS security software market was valued at US$ 1.2 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 2.7 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

Domain name system (DNS) security software is used to secure DNS servers and the websites it support. This software redirects end user web traffic through filters that identify malware signatures and other characteristics of potentially dangerous websites and media.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Cloud-based DNS security software provides multiple benefits to users through scalability, affordability, security, and resiliency, particularly by preventing Distributed Denial-Of-Service (DDoS) attacks. Benefits related to the cloud deployment of these software systems drive the DNS security software market. Additionally, cloud-based DNS helps enterprises configure the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC), a method for authenticating DNS records and enabling protection against known attacks. Moreover, cloud-based DNS security software systems offer advanced traffic routings, facilitating round-robin, latency-based routing, geographic DNS, and geo-proximity routing to simple failover.

Global DNS Security Software Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Key Players:

Akamai Technologies (US)

Cloudflare, Inc. (US)

Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (US)

DNSFilter Inc. (US)

DomainTools LLC (US)

Efficient IP (US)

Open Text Corporation (Canada)

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (US)

