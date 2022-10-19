Electronic Signature Software Market size to surpass around US$ 9.9 billion by 2031 | Adobe Inc. (US), Ascertia (UK), Docusign, Inc. (US)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Electronic Signature Software Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Electronic Signature Software Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global electronic signature software market was valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 9.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period.

An electronic signature is a replacement for a handwritten signature. Electronic signature software allows users to gather signatures on documents shared electronically, eliminating the need for physical documents to record signatures.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Nowadays, governments, corporate offices, and enterprises are moving towards paperless workflows. Paperless business processes are always beneficial for the environment. Several offices started using electronic documentation, saving a massive amount of paper. Moving to paperless document processes has reduced operational costs, improved operational efficiency, and fastened decision-making processes.

Global Electronic Signature Software Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Industry Vertical

Manufacturing

BFSI

Key Players:

Adobe Inc. (US)

Ascertia (UK)

Docusign, Inc. (US)

Foxit eSign (US)

HID Global Corporation (US)

Legalesign Limited (UK)

OneSpan (US)

RPost (US)

Thales Group (France)

