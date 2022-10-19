Urban Planning and Design Software Market is expected to reach US$ 5.2 billion by 2031 | Bentley Systems, Incorporated (US), CityCAD Technologies Limited (UK), Esri (US)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Urban Planning and Design Software Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Urban Planning and Design Software Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global urban planning and design software market was valued at US$ 2.9 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 5.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Urban planning and design software is used to plan urban layouts and design three-dimensional (3D) models of urban environments. Architects and city planners use urban planning and design software to conceptualize how their urban designs would look in the actual world. By creating 3D visualizations, urban designers can enhance their urban planning proposals and design urban layouts that abide by city zoning rules.

Market Drivers and Trends:

The increasing global urban population is one of the primary factors driving the overall urban planning and design software market. The population in the global urban areas is growing continuously. For instance, in September 2021, according to an article published by StatisticsTimes.com, the world’s urban population will grow from 4.5 billion in 2021 to 6.7 billion by 2050. The most urbanized regions include North America, Europe, and South America. Moreover, the level of urbanization in APAC and the MEA is also growing at a significant rate.

Global Urban Planning and Design Software Market Segmentation:

By Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Application

Architects

City Planner

Creative Departments

Key Players:

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (US)

CityCAD Technologies Limited (UK)

Esri (US)

IBI Group Inc. (Canada)

Lumion (Netherlands)

Modelur (Slovenia)

SimWalk (Switzerland)

SketchUp (US)

