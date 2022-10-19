Data Center Substation Market to grow with 4.8% CAGR during 2031 to 2031 | Acciona, S.A. (Spain), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland)

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Data Center Substation Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data Center Substation Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global data center substation market was valued at US$ 9.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 15.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

A data center substation is a structure in the power network where transmission routes and distribution feeders are connected through circuit breakers/switches by busbars. This helps control the power flow across the network and general switching procedures for maintenance purposes.

Market Drivers and Trends:

Data centers have become an essential component of the modern economy, from the servers operating in SMEs to the organization data centers supporting large businesses and the plantations running cloud computing services hosted by several technology giants, including Google, Amazon, Netflix, and Facebook. Moreover, different end users have emerged to distinguish themselves with varying data center requirements in this digital economy, which is challenged continually with staying ahead of customers’ IT roadmaps. Therefore, the requirement for data storage is also surging due to the rising demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, including online content comprising movies, apps, videos, and social media.

Global Data Center Substation Market Segmentation:

By Component

Transformers

Switchgears

Relays

Others

By Voltage Type

33KV-110KV

111KV-220KV

221KV-500KV

Key Players:

Acciona, S.A. (Spain)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland)

Hyosung Heavy Industries (South Korea)

NEI Electric Power Engineering, Inc. (US)

S&C Electric Company (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Siemens Energy (Germany)

TE Connectivity Corporation (US)

