Massage Equipment Market worth US$ 18.9 billion by 2031 | Beurer (Germany), Casada Health and Beauty Ltd (UK), Healthmate International, LLC (US)

Global Massage Equipment Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Massage Equipment Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The global massage equipment market was valued at US$ 9.0 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 18.9 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Massage is a therapeutic practice influencing the limbs and muscles to relieve pressure and reduce pain. Massage can be practiced independently or as a part of physical therapy. It can be useful for lowering the symptoms of disorders or pain in the nervous system and muscles and is often utilized to lessen stress.

Market Drivers and Trends:

With rising work stress, several people (i.e., employees) are looking to find ways to reduce their stress levels. Long hours and demanding work schedules can affect people’s physical, mental, and emotional health. The symptoms of workplace stress often come as headaches, insomnia, stomach aches, irritability, fatigue, and depression. One way that has shown promising results in helping with this goal is via massage therapy. Massage therapy has been used as a means of relieving stress for centuries. When people are stressed, their body involuntarily tightens up, causing the muscles to tense. With this tension in mind, it should be no surprise that many suffer from chronic pain. With massage, people can return to relaxation alleviating any associated discomfort and giving them back control over movement while stimulating both ends through techniques such as trigger-point therapy and rubbing, which causes more warmth than contraction, allowing slackening within each fiber, thus increasing elasticity.

Global Massage Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Chairs & Sofas

Back Massagers

Handheld

Neck & Shoulder

Others

By Application

Commercial

Residential

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Key Players:

Beurer (Germany)

Casada Health and Beauty Ltd (UK)

Healthmate International, LLC (US)

HoMedics (US)

JSB Wellness (India)

OMRON Corporation (Japan)

OSIM International Pte. Ltd. (Singapore)

Panasonic (FFL Brands) (US)

Prospera Corp (US)

RoboTouch (India)

