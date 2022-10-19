Furniture Rental Service Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Furlenco, Cityfurnish, Rentomojo

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Furniture Rental Service Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Furniture Rental Service Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Furniture rental service is a company that rents out furniture to customers. Customers can choose from a variety of furniture pieces, including sofas, chairs, beds, and tables. They can also choose to rent furniture for a short period of time, such as a weekend, or for a longer period of time, such as a month. A furniture rental service is a convenient way to get furniture for a temporary need, such as when moving into a new home or office.

Key Trends:

Furniture rental services are becoming increasingly popular, as they offer a convenient and cost-effective way to furnish a home or office. There are a number of different companies that offer furniture rental services, and each has its own unique offerings.

One of the key trends is the increasing use of technology. Furniture rental companies are using technology to streamline their operations and make it easier for customers to rent furniture. For example, some companies are using online ordering systems so that customers can rent furniture without having to visit a physical store.

Key Drivers:

There are a few key drivers of the furniture rental service market.

Firstly, the growth of the sharing economy has made it easier for people to find and rent furniture.

Secondly, the rise of online furniture rental companies has made it easier for people to find and rent furniture.

Market Segments:

The Furniture Rental Service Market is segmented by material, distribution channel, end-use, and region. By material, the market is divided into wood, plastic, metal, glass and others. Based on distribution channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. On the basis of end use segment is classified into commercial and residential. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Furniture Rental Service Market includes players such as Furlenco, Cityfurnish, Rentomojo, Brook Furniture Rental, Cort, Luxe Modern Rentals, In-lease, The Lounge, Athoor, and Asia Furniture Rental.

