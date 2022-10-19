Gantry Industrial Robots Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Liebherr, ABB Ltd.

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ — Global Gantry Industrial Robots Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Gantry Industrial Robots Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Gantry industrial robots are robots that are used in industrial settings for tasks such as welding, fabricating, and assembling. These robots are typically large and heavy, and are mounted on a gantry, or framework, that allows them to move freely around the workspace.

Key Trends:

The key trends in Gantry Industrial Robots technology are:

1. Increased use of robotics in manufacturing and other industries: There is an increasing trend towards the use of robotics in manufacturing and other industries. This is due to the advantages that robotics offer in terms of accuracy, precision, and speed.

2. Increased use of collaborative robots: Collaborative robots are becoming increasingly popular in various industries as they offer the benefits of increased safety, flexibility, and efficiency.

Key Drivers:

The global gantry industrial robots market is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand for efficient and faster production, the need for accurate and precise product output, and the increasing adoption of industrial robots in various end-use industries.

Additionally, the growing trend of Industry 4.0 and the increasing adoption of smart factories are also expected to drive the market growth.

Market Segments:

The gantry industrial robots market is classified on the basis of type, payload, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into linear gantry robots, articulated gantry robots, and cartesian gantry robots. On the basis of payload, the market is classified into less than 10 kg, 10-25 kg, and above 25 kg. On the basis of application, the market is classified into welding, material handling, assembly, and others. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The major players in the global gantry industrial robots market are Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Liebherr, ABB Ltd., FANUC Corporation, KUKA AG, Yaskawa Motoman Robotics, Inc., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Denso Wave Incorporated, and Epson Robots.

