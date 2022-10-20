TPA Shuttles LLC Sets Itself Apart With Multiple Round Trips and Convenient Pickup Locations at a Flat Rate

Shuttle service based in Tampa and Orlando provides multiple trips between MCO and TPA to facilitate a maximum number of customers.

Tampa, Florida, 2022-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Orlando is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida, as it’s home to some of the best theme parks in the world. Many tourists that come to Orlando choose to fly into Tampa International Airport (TPA) and go from there to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Similarly, many visitors land in Orlando and shuttle to Tampa to continue their trip itinerary.

TPA Shuttles LLC facilitates all tourists who have to shuttle between the two airports in Tampa and Orlando. The company has a fleet of luxury Mercedes-Benz vans that make 16 trips between MCO and TPA every single day throughout the week. Each trip has a gap of two hours, and the shuttle schedule is made to facilitate the maximum number of tourists flying into these cities.

The shuttles also have convenient pickup locations close to the airport so that tourists don’t have to face problems in transit. For a flat $50, customers can get a seat on the shuttle and head to their destination on time. They can make an online reservation and pay on the company’s secure website or pay on the day of the booking.

Talking about facilitating customers, a spokesperson at TPA Shuttles LLC stated, “Our goal is to make sure that our valued customers face no hassle at all when it comes to shuttling between the airports. This is why we’ve carefully made our schedule to accommodate as many people as possible. Throughout the day, we make eight round trips to make it easier for people flying in at different times to catch the shuttle. And the best part is, we provide the most affordable rates!”

At the flat $50 rate, TPA Shuttles LLC allows each passenger to carry one personal item and one standard-sized luggage piece (weighing up to 50lbs). They also allow service animals on board, while other pets must be carried in airline-approved carriers only after prior reservation. Additionally, each van is cleaned and sanitized between trips to curb the spread of COVID-19.

About TPA Shuttles

TPA Shuttles is one of the best airport transportation services in Florida. It serves passengers arriving in Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Tampa International Airport (TPA). The convenient airport shuttle service offers a flat rate of $50 per passenger to and from MCO and TPA.

Contact Information

Website: https://tpashuttles.com/

Phone: 813-523-7346

Address: 304 East Waters Avenue, Tampa, Florida 33604, United States