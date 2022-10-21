Discrete Semiconductor Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031 | ABB, Semiconductor Components, Industries, LLC Infineon Technologies AG

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-21 — /EPR Network/ — Global Discrete Semiconductor Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Discrete Semiconductor Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A discrete semiconductor is a semiconductor device that is not part of an integrated circuit. Discrete semiconductors are typically packaged individually, rather than being embedded in a larger semiconductor device.

Key Trends:

One of the key trends in discrete semiconductor technology is the move towards miniaturization. This is being driven by the need for smaller and more portable electronic devices.

Another trend is the increasing use of alternative materials such as silicon-on-insulator (SOI) and silicon-germanium (SiGe). This is driven by the need for improved performance and lower power consumption.

Key Drivers:

The key drivers of the Discrete Semiconductor market are the increasing demand for electronic devices and the growing demand for semiconductor products.

The electronic device market is growing due to the increasing demand for mobile devices, computers, and other consumer electronics.

Market Segments:

The Discrete Semiconductor Market is segmented by type, industry and region. Based on type, the market is divided into bipolar transistor, rectifier, MOSFET, and others. In terms of industry, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, communication, automotive, industrial, and others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players:

The Discrete Semiconductor Market includes players such as ABB, Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC, Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics, Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Diodes Incorporated, Nexperia, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., and D3 Semiconductor.

