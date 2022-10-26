In Celebration of Halloween, The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Performs “The Death Flyer” at the Scientology Info Center on October 29

Clearwater, FL, USA, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — In true Halloween style, the Scientology Information Center welcomes the Tampa Bay community to an old-time radio theatre performance of “The Death Flyer” by the L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre Saturday, October 29 at 8 pm. Light complimentary refreshments will be served; seating will accommodate 40 guests. After the show, there will be an opportunity for a Halloween costume contest with fun prizes. All are welcome.

“The Death Flyer” is a story about a young man who finds himself trapped aboard a ghost train attempting to save the life of a girl who died in its wreckage a decade ago.

The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Theatre is a volunteer group founded in 2011. Their shows combine talented actors, costumes, lighting, and sound effects to bring pulp-fiction stories written by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1930s and ’40s to life.

These stories come from the radio theatre era of radio programming in the United States before television, when radio was the dominant electronic home entertainment medium with dramatic shows and sound effects.

A 1947 survey found that 82 out of 100 Americans were radio listeners. Various new entertainment formats and genres were created for the new medium: radio plays, mystery serials, soap operas, and more.

“L. Ron Hubbard was a master storyteller who created dynamic, vivid stories that capture your attention and transport the reader across the globe through daring deeds,” said Amber Skjelset, the Center Manager.

Skjelset added, “That’s why people, no matter their age or walk of life, find something they love about his stories. They inspire imagination, and it doesn’t get people stuck into the screen-based entertainment which is so common today.”

One regular attendee, Sophie, said about the shows, “I enjoy watching the live performances! They make you feel like you are there. The performers are so good, and they’re really in character. It’s entertaining right to the very end!”

L. Ron Hubbard was among the most prolific and popular writers of the 20th century. Indeed, between 1934 and 1940, some 140 L. Ron Hubbard’s tales appeared in the pages of legendary pulp magazines—as many as three titles an issue and bylined under some fifteen pen names. With 19 New York Timesbestsellers and more than 350 million copies of his works in circulation, Mr. Hubbard is among the most acclaimed and widely read authors of our time.

THE SCIENTOLOGY INFORMATION CENTER:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the century-old Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 300 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs, and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, the Founder of Scientology. The Center offers tours to the broad public; holds concerts, theatrical performances, and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic, and non-profit groups.

Photo Caption: An actor from The L. Ron Hubbard East Coast Golden Age Theatre performing the pulp fiction story “The Death Flyer” in 2014 in Downtown Clearwater.