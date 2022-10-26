The Dallas Regional Medical Center Emerges as the ‘most socially responsible hospital in Texas

Dallas, TX, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Lown Institute Hospitals Index for Social Responsibility was launched in 2020, and it was the first measure of the social responsibilities of over 3600 hospitals in the United States. The measurement index rates hospitals on 53 metrics across core healthcare factors such as health outcomes, value of care delivered and health equity. It has emerged as an effective way of rating hospitals since it draws attention to both the leading and the lagging healthcare facilities across the United States by establishing benchmarks to determine the efficacy of hospitals in serving their patients and communities.

The Lown Institute Hospitals Index recently named the Dallas Regional Medical Center the “most socially responsible’’ healthcare facility in Texas. It also came in at 50 among the top hospitals in the United States for its commitment to high-value care delivery. The Dallas Regional Medical Center was instituted to meet the medical needs of northeastern Texas residents and is well known for its diverse range of health services. These services include comprehensive support for both acute and emergency conditions. It employs over 400 physicians on staff and provides a technologically-advanced, high-quality healthcare delivery system for the residents of Dallas.

The analysis identified 15 hospitals facing ‘an extraordinary COVID-19 related burden. This criterion was defined as a hospital having more than 26 weeks with at least 10% of the hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients in 2020. The Dallas Regional Medical Center was among the top 15 hospitals performing well despite being burdened by the influx of COVID-19-infected patients.

The analysis leveraged publicly available data captured through Medicare claims, IRS 990 forms, and CMS hospital cost reports. The report serves as a dependable source for the citizens of the United States to be aware of hospitals ranking high on value-based care delivery, which is also the department of Health and Human Services (HHS) vision for the future of healthcare in the United States.

“American citizens invest billions in tax dollars and depend on the American Healthcare system for their well-being. We enable citizens to establish expectations and bring the most socially responsible hospitals into the limelight”, said Dr. Vikas Saini, MD, president of the Lown Institute.

The Dallas Regional Medical Center is among 46 hospitals that are a part of the Prime Healthcare chain of care facilities. Prime Healthcare was founded by Dr. Prem Reddy in 2001 and continues to be one of the largest chains of hospitals in the United States.

