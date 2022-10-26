Electro Standards M9028 A/B Switch with Modular Expansion and Filler Panels

Cranston, RI, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — The skilled design engineers at Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, RI, have recently introduced their new LineSelect® Model 9028 Single Channel USB 2.0 A/B Switch Module. This Switch Module features the expansion of the system of switches by allowing for the addition of more channels as the requirement grows.

The Switch Module permits the user to share a single device connected to the COMMON port among two devices connected to the “A” and “B” ports. The switch may be controlled manually via the front panel rotary switch without any need to disconnect cables. The Model 9028 is compatible with any Hi-Speed USB 2.0 devices and its switch ports are transparent to all data. No external power is required and the module permits the connection of multiple USB 2.0 devices to one central device.

This Model 9028 features system expansion to meet individual needs as more modules can be activated with various switch functions as the system grows. There are also filler panels available to attractively cover unused modular slots. Up to eight Model 9028 Switch Modules can be housed in one Model 9025 Rack Chassis, which is an optional but recommended addition to the M9028. There is a lifetime warranty against all manufacturing defects so that reliability of the Switch Module is guaranteed.

The Model 9028 includes 3 USB 2.0 Type-A connectors labeled A, B, and COMMON. One front panel rotary switch allows local switching and the Module is completely manually operated with no power required.

The Model 9028 Switch Module has dimensions of 2.0” Wx5.25” H x7.0” D (5.1 x 13.3 x 17.8 cm) and weighs approximately 0.8 lbs (0.45 kg). Its configuration makes it easy for installation and adding on for system expansion.

For more information on the Model 9028, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/usb-20-switch-model-9028-catalog-309028-usb-type-a-ab-switch-modular-design.html. Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.

