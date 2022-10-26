Global Sales Of Camel Milk Product Is Project To Flourish At A Gargantuan CAGR Of Around 4.1% Over 2032| Fact.MR Study

Worldwide camel milk product sales are currently valued at US$ 1.34 billion and are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% through 2032. As a result, the global camel milk market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 2.02 billion by the end of 2032

The market is anticipated to benefit from camel milk’s rising popularity among lactose-intolerant consumers due to its simple digestion process. Additionally, because the milk has higher concentrations of copper, magnesium, manganese, iron, sodium, potassium, and vitamins A & C than cow milk, it is said to be more nutritional.

Prominent Key Players Of The Camel Milk Market Survey Report:

Lokhit Pashu Palak Sansthan (LPPS)

Aadvik Foods and Products Pvt. Ltd.

Emirates Industry for Camel Milk & Products (EICMP)

QCamel

The Camel Milk Co. Australia

Desert Farms Inc.

VITAL CAMEL MILK LTD

UK Camel Milk Ltd

Camilk Dairy

VeryRareOnline

Competitive Landscape

To fulfil the escalating demand for camel milk, producers are expanding their production capacity by increasing their camel herds.

Additionally, emerging markets such as the U.S., China, India, and Russia are anticipated to increase the market opportunities for camel milk manufacturers over the coming years.

Businesses have also been diversifying their offerings to attract more customers.

Recently, Aadvik Foods introduced camel milk in powder form. The freeze-drying method is used to create camel milk powder, preserving the milk’s inherent qualities. Over the following years, the business also intends to expand its line of chocolates by including sugar-free options.

Key Segments Covered in Camel Milk Industry Research

By Product Form : Fresh Frozen Freeze-dried

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By End User : Households Food Industry Confectionery Frozen Desserts Beverage Industry Smoothies Milkshakes Infant Formula Dietary Supplements Cosmetics & Personal Care

By Packaging : PET Bottles Carton Packs Pouches



