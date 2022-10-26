ThinkPalm Technologies Named India’s Best Workplaces™ For Women 2022- Large (Top 100)

Kerala, India, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — ThinkPalm Technologies, a leading software development, and product engineering company, has been honored by the prestigious Great Place to Work® Institute India as the Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022- Large (Top 100). This is ThinkPalm’s second time being awarded the Best Workplaces™ for Women recognition, having previously earned this distinction in 2020. It shows the firm’s commitment toward women’s empowerment and its priority in providing equal opportunities and recognizing the contributions of women employees.

With a diverse workforce comprising of 40% women, ThinkPalm has created an inclusive workplace where all team members, regardless of gender, are equally valued and accepted for their contributions. The company’s women networking forum, Sakhi, has also played a significant role in building a sense of community and has constantly provided a plethora of practices for women employees to attain their best, personally as well as professionally. ThinkPalm’s commitment to promoting gender parity within its leadership and its sense of fostering value and empowerment has helped the firm attain the top spot among 100 other companies.

ThinkPalm has been honored with the Great Place to Work Certification for 6 consecutive years. We have also been recognized as the best workplaces among different categories, such as IT & IT-BPM, large and mid-size workplaces. These achievements highlight ThinkPalm’s efforts to create a work environment where every employee can thrive and excel in their career. Building positive employee experiences is among the core values of the company, and over the years, it has significantly helped them in creating exceptional client experiences as well.

About India’s Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022- Large (Top 100)

The Great Place to Work institute India selects India’s Best Workplaces for Women 2022- Large (Top 100) by analyzing the survey responses of thousands of women employees working for Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies. To precisely recognize which organizations reflect the spirit of India’s Best Workplaces for Women, the Great Place to Work institute India applies extremely robust methodologies. An anonymous employee survey is conducted for each participating organization, and it helps the institute understand the experience of all employees. Moreover, the institute also separately conducts an assessment of the practices through a research-based framework. All these thorough procedures are used to determine whether or not the organization aims to create a gender-equitable culture for all its employees.

About ThinkPalm

ThinkPalm is a Product Engineering and Software Development company with offices in Chennai, Trivandrum, and Cochin. With over 600+ tech experts and professionals, ThinkPalm offers expert solutions and services in different domains, including; IoT, Telecom, and Enterprise. Over the past 10+ years, ThinkPalm has helped clients all across the globe in seamlessly attaining digital transformation and business efficiency through innovative solutions. Moreover, ThinkPalm has played a pivotal role in conceptualizing, testing, and deploying breakthrough technology solutions that have helped customers and partners bring out the best business outcomes.