JAG-ONE Physical Therapy Announces Clinic Relocation in Bridgewater

Bridgewater, N.J., 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is one of the fastest growing comprehensive physical and occupational therapy practices providing rehabilitative care to patients and sports teams in over 110 locations across the Northeast. The JAG-ONE PT team celebrated the opening of their relocated Bridgewater facility with a ribbon cutting ceremony located at 981 US-22, Suite 100, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. The Bridgewater Mayor, Matthew Moench, representatives from the Somerset County Business Partnership, NJ Youth Soccer, The Somerset Patriots, Rutgers University, Audacy, several JAG-ONE Physical Therapy employees, and members of the Bridgewater community attended the ceremonial event.

“We are thrilled to have relocated our Bridgewater clinic to this new location where we have been able to build something for the community and build a place of resources for our employees,” says John Gallucci Jr., President & CEO of JAG-ONE Physical Therapy. “Our new clinic and education center are here to serve the Bridgewater community. We are super excited to be here, and I cannot thank you enough for joining us in celebrating our new and improved Bridgewater facility.”

The new Bridgewater location will be led by Clinical Director, Connor Stevenson, PT, DPT. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy’s new location aims to provide superior care for patients looking for accessible physical therapy services. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy’s expansion in Somerset County allows the company to offer the community expanded resources, highly specialized clinicians with a proven track record of success, and facilities to best support their patients’ goals and needs.

“It is so great being at an event like this and to have businesses in town that are expanding and providing services that help the Bridgewater township employees and community. Thank you, JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, for keeping our residents and employees healthy,” says Mayor Matthew Moench of Bridgewater.

About JAG-ONE Physical Therapy

JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is one of the fastest growing comprehensive physical and occupational therapy practices providing rehabilitative care to patients and sports teams in over 110 locations throughout New York City’s five boroughs, as well as in New Jersey, Westchester, Rockland, Long Island, and Pennsylvania. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy specializes in general orthopedic, sports and soft tissue injuries with a personalized treatment plan for each patient. JAG-ONE Physical Therapy is the official provider of physical therapy for sports teams such as the New Jersey Devils, Columbia University Athletics, and Princeton University Athletics. For more information on JAG-ONE Physical Therapy, visit jagonept.com and find JAG-ONE on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

