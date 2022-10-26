Small Modular Reactor Market growth, business opportunities, share value, key insights and size estimation by 2031

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Small Modular Reactor Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Small Modular Reactor Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Small modular reactors (SMRs) are a type of nuclear fission reactor which are smaller than conventional reactors, and can be manufactured at a plant and brought to a site to be assembled. SMRs can provide power to remote locations or act as a peaking power plant.

SMRs typically have a capacity of 300 MW or less, compared to the 3,000 MW plus reactors used in nuclear power plants. This allows them to be built in modules which can be transported by road or rail to the site. This also reduces the amount of on-site construction required, and the risk of construction delays and cost overruns.

Key Trends:

There are several key trends in SMR technology:

1. Smaller size: SMRs are much smaller than traditional nuclear reactors, which makes them more flexible and easier to deploy.

2. Modular design: SMRs are designed in modular units that can be combined to create a larger reactor. This makes them easier to construct and allows for a more efficient use of resources.

3. Enhanced safety: SMRs have enhanced safety features that make them safer than traditional nuclear reactors.

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the SMR market, including the need for cleaner energy, the declining cost of nuclear power, and the growing demand for electricity in developing countries.

The need for cleaner energy is one of the most important drivers of the SMR market. Nuclear power is a carbon-free source of energy, and SMRs can be designed to have a very low environmental impact. This is a key advantage over traditional fossil fuels, which are a major source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Market Segments

By Reactor Type

– Light-water Reactor

– Heavy-water Reactor

– High-temperature Reactor

– Fast-neutron Reactor

– Molten Salt Reactor

By Application

– Power Generation

– Process Heat

– Desalination

– Hydrogen Production

– Industrial

Key Players

– NuScale Power

– TerraPower

– Transatomic Power

– Oklo Inc.

– Advanced Reactor Concepts

