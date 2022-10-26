Abrasives Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-26 — /EPR Network/ — Global Abrasives Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Abrasives Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Abrasive technology is the use of abrasives to shape or finish a workpiece. Abrasives are natural or synthetic materials that are harder than the workpiece material and are used to wear away the workpiece or remove material from it. Common abrasives include alumina, silicon carbide, and diamond. Abrasive technology includes the following processes: grinding, lapping, polishing, and honing.

Key Trends

Abrasives technology is constantly evolving to meet the needs of industries that rely on abrasives for their operations. Some of the key trends in abrasives technology include:

– The development of new and more effective abrasives.

– The development of new and more efficient ways to use abrasives.

– The development of new and more effective methods for abrasive manufacturing.

– The development of new and more effective methods for abrasive testing and quality control.

– The development of new and more effective methods for abrasive recycling and disposal.

Key Drivers

The abrasives market is driven by the growing demand for abrasive products in the automotive and construction industries. The automotive industry is the largest consumer of abrasives, accounting for more than 50% of the total demand. The construction industry is the second-largest consumer of abrasives.

The abrasives market is also driven by the increasing use of abrasives in the electronics industry. The electronics industry is the third-largest consumer of abrasives. The increasing use of abrasives in the electronics industry is due to the growing demand for semiconductor devices and the increasing use of abrasives in the manufacturing of these devices.

Market Segments

By Product

– Bonded

– Coated

– Others

By Application

– Automotive & Transportation

– Heavy Machinery

– Metal Fabrication

– Electrical & Electronics Equipment

– Others

Key Players

– 3M

– Saint-Gobain

– Robert Bosch

– Dyson

– Sia Abrasives

– Klingspor

