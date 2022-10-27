Sleep Apnea Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies: Braedon Medical Corporation SomnoMed ResMed Inc

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Sleep Apnea Market is expected to reach $13.8bn by 2031 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2021 and 2031.

Global Sleep Apnea Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Sleep Apnea Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market.

Surging prevalence of sleep apnea and related co-morbidities along with growing awareness regarding sleep disorders is amongst the major factors stimulating the overall market growth. Technological advancement is set to propel sleep apnea devices market growth during the forecast period. These advancements in oral appliances, oxygen devices, actigraphy systems have increased the sleep disorders treatment outcome and success rate.

The growing geriatric population due to increasing life expectancy is expected to lead to a rise in the prevalence of sleep disorders. Moreover, people with obesity and hypertension are more likely to develop sleep apnea. Aging is a major factor driving the market growth for sleep apnea devices. The elderly are the most at risk for developing this disorder.

Key Trends and Drivers:

1.The massive pool of undiagnosed patients of sleep apnea holds tremendous potential for the sleep apnea devices market. It is expected with the ongoing awareness campaigns and efforts, the untouched patients base would be diagnosed and treated for the sleep apnea.

2.This combined with increasing number of sleep clinics and sleep technicians globally is facilitating the growth of the market.

3.People’s sedentary lifestyles have resulted in an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses, poor sleep habits, high-stress levels, and obesity.

Segmentation:

By Type

Therapeutic Devices

Positive Airway Pressure Devices

-Automatic Positive Airway Pressure Devices

-Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Devices

-Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure Devices

Facial Interfaces

-Masks

-Full-Face Masks

-Nasal Pillow Masks

-Nasal Masks

-Cushions

Key Players:

Key companies in this market include:

-Braedon Medical Corporation

-SomnoMed

-ResMed Inc.

-Philips N.V.

