Diet*ary Supplements Market Overview, Trends, Growth, Demand, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2031

Global Dietary Supplements Market report from Global Insight Services provides analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters' and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Shifting consumer preferences, rising health awareness, a growing senior population, and the adoption of a balanced diet are all driving the market for diet*ary supplements. The convergence of important business trends has created new opportunities for key industry participants. One of the key elements fueling the need for diet*ary supplements is changing lifestyles and food habits. The market for diet*ary supplements would benefit from the growing positive perspective on sports nutrition.

Key Trends and Drivers:

As the prevalence of age-related and lifestyle-related disorders rises, consumers are becoming more aware of preventative health care measures and, as a result, are gravitating toward health-beneficial products such as food additives, which is predicted to boost the global market.

Consumers in all regions are becoming more health-conscious, which is propelling the diet*ary supplement industry forward. Another significant driver expected to fuel the total market is the aging population of various nations, such as Japan, Italy, Portugal, and Germany.

Probiotics are a major player in the burgeoning nutritional supplement market, with people of all ages taking them.

Segmentation:

By Type

-Vitamins

-Minerals

-Botanicals

-Probiotics

-Amino acids

-Enzymes

By Target

-Infant

-Children

-Adult

-Pregnant women

-Elderly

By Application

-Energy & Weight Management

-General Health

-Bone & Joint Health

-Gastrointestinal Health

-Immunity

-Cardiac Health

-Diabetes

-Anti-cancer

-Lungs Detox/Cleanse

-Skin/Hair/Nails

-Sexual Health

-Brain/Mental Health

-Insomnia

-Menopause

-Anti-aging

-Prenatal Health

By Distribution Channel

-Supermarkets

-Pharmacies

-Specialty Stores

-Practitioner

-Online

Key Players:

-Amway Corp.

-Glanbia PLC

-Abbott

-Bayer AG

-Pfizer Inc.

-Herbalife Nutrition

