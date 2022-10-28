Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Analysis- Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, USA, 2022-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ — New York, Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Sulfur Hexafluoride Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6) is a colorless, odorless, non-toxic, non-flammable gas that is used in a variety of applications. SF6 is most commonly used in electrical equipment, such as circuit breakers and switchgear, because it is an excellent electrical insulator. SF6 is also used in other applications, such as in arc welding and in the production of magnesium metal.

Key Trends and Drivers

The rising demand for electrical and electronics products is one of the major factors driving the growth of the SF6 market. SF6 is used in electrical equipment such as circuit breakers, switchgear, and gas-insulated substations due to its excellent electrical insulation properties. The growing demand for electricity in developed as well as developing countries is expected to boost the demand for electrical equipment, which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the SF6 market.

The increasing use of SF6 in magnesium production is another factor driving the growth of the SF6 market. SF6 is used as a shielding gas in the production of magnesium by the electrolytic process. The increasing demand for magnesium in the automotive and aerospace industries is expected to boost the demand for SF6.

SF6 low global warming potential makes it a desirable gas for use in a variety of applications. SF6 has a global warming potential that is approximately 23,900 times lower than that of carbon dioxide (CO2). This low global warming potential makes SF6 an attractive option for use in applications where greenhouse gas emissions need to be minimized.

Market Segments

By Product

-Electronic Grade

-UHP Grade

-Standard Grade

By Application

-Power & Energy

-Medical

-Metal Manufacturing

-Electronics

-Others

Key Players

-Praxair

-Linde

-Air Products and Chemicals

-Matheson Tri-Gas

-Messer

-Togas

-Solvay

