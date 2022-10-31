Industrial Lasers Systems Market to Witness Rise in Revenues By 2030

Oklahoma, Perkins, 2022-Oct-31 — /EPR Network/ —

The global industrial lasers systems market was valued at USD 1,519.3 million in 2020 to USD 2741.86 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2027. Laser is an acronym for light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation, which has a specific wavelength, creating high-intensity light. It is used in various industrial applications such as cutting, welding, non-metal processing, additive manufacturing, etc. The laser is a robust and compact marking system that produces high-quality images through computer components such as printed circuit boards. Laser marking is used for marking unique identification numbers on machines and devices to identify and improve safety. In addition, marking comprises various sub-applications such as engraving, annealing, ablation, tempering, foaming, and coloring. Good beam quality provided by lasers produces smaller linewidths, higher marking speed, and sharper contours. Furthermore, the laser is used to keep logos, names, serial numbers, bar codes, 2D data matrix, and graphics; on a wide variety of materials, making it highly flexible for industrial and commercial purposes.

Factors such as eco-friendly technology, rise in trend of green manufacturing, and increase in the concern of material processors regarding their product impact on the environment across various industrial sectors, and adoption in automobile and mobile electronics applications drive the market growth. However, laser hazards and reduction in cutting speed for thicker materials are expected to hamper the market growth. Furthermore, technological advancement with respect to fiber lasers is accepted to increase the scope of applications of lasers in various end-user industries.

The global industrial lasers systems market is segmented into type, power, application, and region. Depending on the type, the market is segmented into macro processing and micro processing. Based on power, it is categorized into less than 1 kW and more than 1.1 kW. Depending on the application, the market is segmented into cutting, welding, non-metal processing, additive manufacturing, etc. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Industrial Lasers Systems Market Dynamics

Drivers: Eco-friendly technology

A rise in the trend of green manufacturing and an increase in concern of material processors regarding their product impact on the environment across various industrial sectors have made laser systems the preferred choice for marking and cutting applications. Prominent laser manufacturers are developing energy-efficient, eco-friendly fiber lasers, which offer high peak power, vibrational stability, maintenance-free turnkey operation, and superior quality edge finish. For example, the fiber laser systems offer 20 times more efficient power usage than traditionally used lasers, which further fuel their adoption, thereby driving the market growth.

Moreover, lasers are increasingly replacing traditional methods used for machine markings, such as chemical etching and ink-based printing, as lasers provide easily automated, non-contact solutions without utilizing any consumables such as helium. Furthermore, they can produce marks of different sizes and complexities, from serial alphanumeric codes to complex bitmap images. Reduced energy consumption and use of nonhazardous materials in fiber lasers are the major factors that boost the market’s growth across the globe. In addition, the surge in the adoption of eco-friendly lasers and an increase in regulatory norms pertaining to harmful emissions are expected to accelerate the growth of the industrial lasers systems market during the forecast period.

Restraints: Laser hazards

Lasers are used in a wide range of industrial applications. Workers are exposed to a laser when a laser is being used on the site. However, a laser beam can be harmful to the workers. The most common injury from exposure to laser light is to the eye. Serious laser eye injuries can lead to permanent blindness.

Furthermore, lasers can also harm human skin. This can cause thermal burns, ranging from sunburns to third-degree burns. Therefore, there are different regulations laid by the regulatory authorities on the use of lasers. These factors impede the growth of the industrial lasers systems market globally.

Opportunities: Technological advancement concerning fiber lasers

The factors that drive the growth of the fiber laser market include the emergence and evolution of ultrafast & ribbon core fiber lasers and increase in fiber lasers in micro-cutting, 3D micro milling, blind hole machining, optical pumping, etc. scribing, surface treatment, defense, and microscopy applications. Moreover, fiber lasers are employed in different types of microscopy, including wide-field imaging, fluorescence far-field imaging, multiphoton microscopy, and confocal scanning microscopy. Furthermore, they are used for optical pumping by researchers and engineers to develop their own optical devices and lasers.

Fiber lasers have been increasingly replacing diode-pumped, solid-state (DPSS) lasers in the ultrafast laser category and CW and kW level fiber lasers, which are replacing CO? and DPSS lasers in macro-material processing applications, owing to femtosecond to picosecond range pulse duration of fiber lasers. Improved ribbon core fibers are ideal for defense applications, owing to their enhanced resistance to thermal damage. The growth in additive manufacturing is further anticipated to increase industrial fiber lasers, as 3D printing employs machines for product formation that print materials using lasers. Thus, all these factors together are expected to significantly impact the industrial lasers systems market during the forecast period, as technological advancements will further increase the scope of applications of fiber lasers in various end-user industries.

Scope of the Report

The study categorizes the industrial lasers systems market based on type, power, application, and regions.

By Type Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Macro-processing

Micro-processing

By Power Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Less than 1 kW

More than 1.1 kW

By Application Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

Cutting

Welding

Non-metal processing

Additive manufacturing

Others

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2017-2027)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Macro-processing, by type, is accounted for the largest market share in 2020

On the basis of type, the global industrial lasers systems market is segmented into macro processing and micro processing. The macro-processing segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020 and had a market share of 77.0% in 2020. Laser macro processing systems are used for additive manufacturing, marking, cutting, and welding. Marking can be performed on all types of sensitive and complex materials, including metals, ceramics, and plastics. The laser is a robust and compact marking system that produces high-quality images through computer components such as printed circuit boards. The laser marking is used to mark unique numbers on machines and devices for identification and safety. In addition, marking comprises various sub-applications such as engraving, annealing, ablation, tempering, foaming, and coloring. Good beam quality provided by lasers produces smaller linewidths, higher marking speed, and sharper contours. Furthermore, the laser is used to mark logos, names, serial numbers, bar codes, 2D data matrix, and graphics; on a wide variety of materials, making it highly flexible for industrial and commercial purposes. An increase in fiber lasers’ use due to the rise in its popularity as a labeling medium is expected to boost the growth of the industrial lasers systems market.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period in the industrial lasers systems market

Based on region, the global industrial lasers systems market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific. China is the leading market in the region accounting for 53.4% of the total Asia-Pacific market. Asia-Pacific exhibits the highest growth in the global laser market due to increased demand for fiber lasers in the electronics and automotive industry. Fiber lasers are employed in various industries such as material processing, defense, and others. Due to higher cost savings and low maintenance, the traditional methods for machine marking in industrial applications are being replaced.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Amonics Ltd., Apollo Instruments Inc., Coherent Inc., IPG Photonics Corporation, Jenoptik Laser GmbH, CY Laser SRL, NKT Photonics A/S, Quantel Group, TRUMPF, and Toptica Photonics AG.