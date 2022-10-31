Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period by 2030

A major factor that is driving the growth of the cargo insurance market is the growing demand and awareness of cargo insurance among ship owners, cargo owners, and charterers who may face significant losses due to damage to ships, cargo vessels, and terminals. The cargo insurance market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the rapid adoption of IoT, which aids risk monitoring, loss prediction and prevention, and claims processing.

Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market Segmentation:

Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market, by Type

Land Cargo Insurance

Air Cargo Insurance

Marine Cargo Insurance

Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market, by Application

Marine

Land

Aviation

Based on the region, the Global Cargo Transportation Insurance printing market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global Cargo Transportation Insurance market.

Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Global Cargo Transportation Insurance Market:

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Tier 1 players- established companies in the market with a major market share

Tier 2 players

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

