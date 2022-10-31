What are the growth opportunities of U.S. School Furniture market in upcoming period?

San Francisco, California , USA, Oct 31, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. School Furniture Industry Overview

The U.S. School Furniture Market size is expected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of public elementary schools increased from 98.2 thousand in 2017 to 98.5 thousand in 2018. Similarly, the number of public secondary schools increased from 66.8 thousand in 2017 to 67.4 thousand in 2018. Thus, an increasing number of schools is resulting in higher demand for school furniture.

The growing demand for flexible seating in classrooms is also expected to drive the product demand. This school furniture is designed on evolving space configurations and can help check the rising posture problems in children. These allow children to be more posture-correct and provide comfortable ergonomic options. Multiple seating options including chairs, yoga balls, couches, and springy stools have been gaining traction.

U.S. School Furniture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. school furniture market on the basis of product and application:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Seating Furniture, Storage Units, Lab Furniture and Others.

In terms of value, the seating furniture segment dominated the market with a share of over 50.0% in 2020. This product segment is projected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Industry experts have constantly focused on chairs that are ergonomically designed with seats and backrests that adapt to a student’s physical requirements.

The storage units segment is projected to register a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028. The growing trend of offering personal cabinets to schoolchildren across the U.S. is projected to positively influence the market growth over the forecast period.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Classroom, Library & Labs and Others.

In terms of value, the classroom segment dominated the market with a share of over 75.0% in 2020. This segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The library and labs segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. The increasing requirements for large storage spaces and flexible seating in libraries and labs are expected to drive this segment. This growth is also supported by the vast amount of time that students need to spend in libraries and laboratories.

Key Companies Profile

The market is fragmented due to the presence of a significant number of key school furniture manufacturers with a large customer base, which contributes to the high competition in the market. Companies are increasingly focusing on product development and technology integration to gain a greater share in the U.S. market.

Some prominent players in the global U.S. School Furniture market include

Smith System Mfg. Co.

Knoll, Inc.

The HON Company

Virco

Fleetwood Group

VS America, Inc.

Hertz Furniture

Paragon Furniture Inc.

Haskell Education

Marco Group

Order a free sample PDF of the U.S. School Furniture Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter